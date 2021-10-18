Ernakulam breathes easy as rain relents

Isolated heavy spells continue in city and neighbouring areas

The rain relented on Monday with bright sunshine covering most parts of Ernakulam district during the greater part of the day even though isolated heavy spells pounded Kochi city and some of the neighbouring areas.

An employees of a public sector undertaking in Eloor, near Kalamassery, said there was a heavy spell of rain in the area between Kaloor and Edappally in the afternoon on Monday while a commuter said the rain was brief but intense between Vyttila and Chalikkavattam late in the afternoon.

The city of Kochi, which is vulnerable to waterlogging following heavy rain, has not suffered much due to the rain during the last three days. No traffic jams were reported and waterlogging has been mostly brief and did not disrupt normal life.

There has been no report of loss of human life in the district due to rain-related incidents. But houses have suffered some damage, especially in the eastern areas of the district. A coconut tree fell over a house in Piravom, completely destroying its roof in the early hours of Monday. But, no one was injured.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to medium rain during October 18 and 19 while isolated heavy spells have been predicted for the following three days up to October 22.

The coastal panchayat of Chellanam, which usually witnesses large-scale sea incursion, remained protected from the rain and rough sea conditions. V.T. Sebastian, a resident of the village, said Chellanam had not witnessed any problem so far and expected the situation to continue as the sea conditions allowed proper water drainage from interior areas.

Sources in the district administration said there was no emergency situation in the district. Three relief camps have been opened in Muvattupuzha, Kochi and Aluva taluks, and Revenue Department officials have been ordered to make arrangements to rehabilitate people as and when required. Camps for temporary rehabilitation had been arranged in all the taluks in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol, said an official. The arrangements have been made in the light of the possibility of shutters of the Idukki and Edamalayar dams being opened to let out excess water.

One unit of the National Disaster Relief Force has been deployed in Ernakulam district. The unit had so far rescued 49 people in Ernakulam and Pathanamthitta districts, said an official communication.

According to the district administration, there are 44 local government bodies, including panchayats and municipalities, that are directly vulnerable to dangerous rise in water level in River Periyar.

Meanwhile, IMD data said that Kochi city area, covering the Naval airport, received up to 10.8 mm of rain till 8 a.m. on Monday while the Cochin International Airport area in Nedumbassery received up to 59.5 mm of rain until 8.30 a.m.