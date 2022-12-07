Ernakulam becomes first district in Kerala to register 10,000 new MSMEs

December 07, 2022 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam has become the first district to register 10,000 new micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) almost in sync with the State, crossing the target of one lakh new units on Tuesday under the Year of Enterprises Campaign 2022.

Though Malappuram too has seen more than 10,000 new MSMEs being registered since the campaign was launched on April 1 this year, the number was achieved on Wednesday, Industries department sources said.

According to figures available with the Industries department, Ernakulam has been given a target of registering 14,610 new MSMEs of which nearly 70% has been achieved. The total investments in the new enterprises is ₹861 crore. Fresh employment generation stands at 24,584. The number of newly registered enterprises this financial year across Kerala stands at 1,00,850 involving an investment of ₹6,259 crore, generating 2,19,555 jobs.

Malappuram district had been given a target of registering 18,601 new enterprises. The district has 54% achievement which has brought in ₹753 crore and 23,552 new jobs.

Of the 10,016 newly registered enterprises in Ernakulam district, 1,483 are in the construction and related areas. There are also 3,522 enterprises in the services sector and 5,011 in the trading sector. Local government bodies have been given individual targets for registration of new enterprises. Of these, Thrikkakara, Angamaly, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor, Edvanakkad, Thiruvaniyur, and Kuzhuppilly have achieved the targets.

A communication from the Public Relations department said that at the centre of the new scheme was the creation of enterprises and employment opportunities in keeping with the taste of youngsters. Licence, subsidy and loan meets were held to enable new enterprises to take off. There were also review meetings led by the respective MLAs in their constituencies, the communication added.

The new entrepreneurs were given special training for which workshops and technology sharing sessions were conducted in the district. Entrepreneurship development programmes and investment meets were also organised at the block level. Marketing sessions were organised under the aegis of the Ernakulam District Industries Centre.

One of the key features of the one lakh new enterprises programme is the appointment of 113 interns, who helped in identifying new entrepreneurs. An intern each in panchayats, two each in municipalities, and five each in corporations were deployed as part of the programme. Help from interns are available through help desks.

With job-seekers among youngsters becoming job generators, a large number of employment opportunities will be created, said P.A. Najeeb, manager, District Industries Centre.