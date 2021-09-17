Ernakulam becomes first district in India to introduce digital wireless network in Motor Vehicles Department

KOCHI

17 September 2021 20:44 IST

Automatic weighbridges being planned at Kerala’s border roads, says Transport Minister Antony Raju

Ernakulam has become the first district in India to initiate communication in the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) through a digital wireless network, with Transport Minister Antony Raju commissioning the service here on Friday.

The communication mode will henceforth network 12 RTO and sub-RTO offices and 34 enforcement vehicles of the MVD in the district. It would be extended to Palakkad and Alappuzha districts in the next phase, said Mr. Raju.

The system is part of the 100-day action plan of the State government.

Speaking about the multiple hazards posed by overloaded goods carriers to the safety of road users and roads, the Minister said automatic weighbridges that did not need an operator would shortly be installed at Kerala’s border roads, which would help do away with the need for checkposts.

The Minister said measures would be taken to make available driving licence at one’s doorstep, with the help of information technology and digitalisation. Steps are being taken to convert to online mode different services of the MVD. Online delivery of more services of the department would also help prevent delay, corruption, and the interference of middlemen.

Mr. Raju added that GPS would be made mandatory in all public transport vehicles, except two- and three-wheelers, to keep tabs on the vehicle’s location and to rein in overspeeding.

The Minister inaugurated a simulator installed at the Civil Station to test the driving skills of those who want to take heavy-vehicle licence. The simulator that was readied in 2012 had been dysfunctional due to a technical snag.