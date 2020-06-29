Ernakulam-Angamaly churches to reopen

KOCHI

29 June 2020 00:31 IST

Churches under the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly will reopen from July 1, but with stringent conditions. The number of participants, including the celebrant and those serving the mass and the choir, is being restricted to 25.

In a more significant change, communion will be served in the hands of devotees with the mandate that the receiver keeps a distance from the one serving the communion. It has been the norm so far to serve the consecrated host on the tongue.

Those attending the mass must wear masks, and record their names and addresses in a registry. Participants must keep six-feet distance from each other. Those below 10 and above 65 years have been barred.

Metropolitan vicar of the archdiocese Antony Kariyil said in his circular that all prescriptions by the government must be followed as the fight against COVID-19 continued.

He said the number of masses in a day could be increased to allow more people to participate. Live streaming of masses would help people not attending the church to participate, the archbishop said.

No masses should be conducted in churches falling under red and containment zones and the vicar of the church may stop the masses with permission from the archdiocesan curia.