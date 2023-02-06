ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese objects to proposal for mediation to resolve Mass issue

February 06, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that the issue over unified Mass could not be resolved through mediation as it had been a decision taken by the Synod of the Church.

The counsel for the diocese made the submission when the court asked whether the issue could be referred to mediation. The court suggested mediation to solve the dispute, when a writ petition by two parishioners of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica seeking the intervention of the State government in the dispute came up for hearing.

The petitioners said since it was a matter affecting a larger community, the government was duty-bound to intervene in the issue to avoid any law and order situation and restore peace in the Church. The St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica remains closed owing to the fight between dissident priests of the archdiocese and a group supporting the unified Mass. As a result, people like the petitioners were not able to attend the Holy Mass.

The court also asked the Archdiocese, Arthiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, and others, to file an affidavit in response to the writ petition.

