Ernakulam adds 3,744 cases to COVID-19 tally

Test positivity rate at 25.27%, active caseload touches 69,844

A total of 3,744 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Saturday. The test positivity rate was 25.27%, when 14,811 tests were done.

Thrikkakara saw 150 new cases, Kavalangad 101, Sreemoolanagaram 98, Thripunithura 90, Palluruthy 86, and Karukutty 82. Eight health workers and two police officers have tested positive. The source of infection could not be determined in 109 cases.

A total of 3,065 people were considered to have recovered. As many as 1,17,515 people remain in quarantine. While 508 people were discharged, 295 were newly admitted.

The active caseload is 69,844. Of the people recovering from the infection, 61,189 are at home, 2,602 are admitted at private hospitals, 86 are at INHS Sanjivani, 631 are at government hospitals, and 1,592 are at first-line and second-line treatment centres and domiciliary care centres. As many as 506 people are admitted in ICUs.

Of the 4,375 beds for COVID patients in the district, 2,066 are available, going by a release from the district administration. A total of 1,208 available beds are at domiciliary care centres, meant for people with mild infection who are unable to isolate at home. At first-line treatment centres, 402 beds are available, while 114 beds are available at second-line treatment centres that are equipped with oxygen supply. A total of 313 beds are available at 13 government hospitals.

Ten mobile teams will be deployed in the district for COVID testing. The teams will comprise a staff nurse, a lab technician and a volunteer. Lab technicians from private laboratories, and staff from the Ayush and homoeopathydepartments will also be deployed as part of the teams.