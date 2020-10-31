Ernakulam adds 1,114 cases more to COVID-19 tally

KOCHI

31 October 2020 21:37 IST

It is the highest number of cases in the State in 24 hours

The district recorded 1,114 new cases of COVID-19 and 853 recoveries on Saturday.

As many as 826 people have contracted the virus through contact and the source of infection of 278 people has not been traced. Six health workers have newly been infected.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of new cases of the infection in the State on Saturday.

With 39 people testing positive, Payipra registered the highest number of new infections. Cases were also reported from areas including Fort Kochi, Thripunithura, Cheranalloor, Vengola, Rayamangalam, Palluruthy, Thoppumpady and Kadungalloor.

A total of 29,897 people remain in quarantine and the district’s active caseload stands at 12,584. For testing, 5,609 samples were sent. At first-line treatment centres, 970 people are being monitored, while 154 patients are at second-line treatment centres. As many as 9,297 people are recovering at home, and private hospitals are treating 722 COVID-19 patients. At the Government Medical College Hospital, 189 patients are being treated and 51 patients are at the PVS Hospital.