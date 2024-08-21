ERCMPU to honour members who supplied highest quantity of milk

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will honour three members who supplied the highest quantity of milk during 2023-24. They will be gifted with 10-litre vessels costing ₹1,000 each. The scheme is implemented to encourage farmers of the cooperatives in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts, says a press release. The gift is being given as part of distributing 20,000 milk vessels under a ₹8-crore grant the ERCMPU received recently for its excellent performance in the South Indian region of the National Dairy Development Board, says the release.

