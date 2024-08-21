GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ERCMPU to honour members who supplied highest quantity of milk

Published - August 21, 2024 08:42 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) will honour three members who supplied the highest quantity of milk during 2023-24. They will be gifted with 10-litre vessels costing ₹1,000 each. The scheme is implemented to encourage farmers of the cooperatives in Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kottayam and Idukki districts, says a press release. The gift is being given as part of distributing 20,000 milk vessels under a ₹8-crore grant the ERCMPU received recently for its excellent performance in the South Indian region of the National Dairy Development Board, says the release.

