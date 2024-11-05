ERCMPU set to become fully solar-powered dairy cooperative

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) is set to become a fully solar-powered dairy cooperative by powering all its operations through green energy.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry and Dairy George Kurian will dedicate the 2-MW solar power project at the Ernakulam Union’s Thripunithura plant on November 9 at 10 a.m.

Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani will lay the foundation of Milma’s Products Dairy Upgradation Project.

Milma Federation chairman K.S. Mani will hand over the keys of the Central Quality Control Lab to National Dairy Development Board Chairman Meenesh Shah.

The total outlay of the solar-powered dairy project is ₹16 crore, which includes a loan of ₹9.2 crore from the Dairy Processing and Infrastructure Development Scheme and ₹6.8 crore from the regional union’s funds. The project consists of 8 KV floating solar panels installed in the dairy compound’s lake and 1,890 KW on-ground panels spread over 4.7 acres.

“The carbon-neutral plant heralds the Indian dairy industry’s strong commitment to green energy and environmental stewardship,” said Ernakulam Union chairman M.T. Jayan.

