ERCMPU offers ₹30 crore as additional incentive to farmers, cooperatives 

As a promotional measure to step up milk production and procurement, Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU) is offering ₹30 crore as an additional incentive to farmers and milk cooperative societies under the union from October 1 to January 31, 2025.

ERCMPU chairman M.T. Jayan said that primary milk cooperative societies would receive an additional incentive of ₹10 for each litre of milk procured from farmers. Of this, ₹5 will go to farmers, ₹4 to cooperative societies, while ₹1 will be credited as share of societies under the regional union.

Milk cooperative societies and farmers affiliated to the ERCMPU in Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts will benefit from the incentive being offered by the regional milk union.

The ERCMPU had earlier announced an additional ₹10 per litre of milk for the period between August 11 and September 30 in the current financial year. The total incentives amount to ₹12 crore. The new incentive is meant to keep up the support for another four months.

The scheme is aimed at improving production and procurement to tide over the crisis in the dairy sector. Compared to the procurement price across the country, the ERCMPU gives the highest price to dairy farmers, Mr. Jayan claimed.

