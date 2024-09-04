ERCMPU anticipates demand for 56 lakh litres of milk, 80,000 kg of ghee during Onam

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union (ERCMPU), comprising farmers in Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Thrissur districts, anticipates a demand for 56 lakh litres of milk, eight lakh packets of curd and 80,000 kg of ghee during the days of Onam between Atham and Thiruvonam on September 15.

Milma Ernakulam Regional Union Chairman M.T. Jayan said here on Wednesday that preparations are complete to make available in the market 120 products such as 75 varieties of ice creams, including sugar-free ice creams, sugar-free peda, four varieties of peda, and various types of paneer and palada.

There will be prompt delivery of milk and curd from the diaries in Thripunithura, Kottayam, Kattappana and Thrissur and milk products from the Milma Products Dairy at Edappally to consumers.

The regional union official said arrangements to deal with higher-than-expected demand have been made and a special seasonal incentive has been offered for curd and milk to encourage dealers.

Local sale of 934 dairies operating in the four districts is likely to increase on Onam days. Steps have been taken to solve the current milk shortage through storage of the regional union.

At the same time, with the help of the State Dairy Federation, preparations have been completed to procure milk from the Dairy Cooperative Federations of other States. Mr. Jayan assured customers that milk and milk products will be delivered responsibly on Onam days. Apart from Milma shoppers and agents, the cooperative is also targeting the rural market during the festival season. The regional cooperative has started a plan to sell milk and other products through primary dairies.

Milma Refresh will make payasam available on the occasion of Onam at vegetarian restaurants and outlets directly run by the regional union, he added.