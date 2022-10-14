EPFO urges members to use online services

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 14, 2022 19:11 IST

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that members, employers, and pensioners may seek clarifications, raise complaints, and escalate issues through its various online services. Complaints may be submitted through EPFiGMS and CPGRAMS portals.

Aggrieved persons may register their grievances through https://epfigms.gov.in and https://pgportal.gov.in with supporting documents, according to a release issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kochi.

An app named AadhaarFaceRd has been launched to help pensioners update their life certificates (Jeevan Praman). Pensioners may download the app from Google Play Store. They are also required to download Jeevan Praman Face application from https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/package/download and install it.

The certificates may be updated through Android-based mobile phones. Pensioners may update digital life certificates from the comfort of their homes without visiting banks, EPFO or common service centres through the face authentication technique, the release said.

