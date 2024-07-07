ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO to hold special drive in Kochi

Published - July 07, 2024 12:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Kochi, will hold a month-long drive from July 8 to help pensioners update their life certificates at their doorstep.

Officials from the organisation will visit pensioners or their family members at their homes for digital updation and assistance. They will guide them through the entire process, according to an official release.

The EPFO is reaching out to pensioners who could not update their life certificates for three years or more under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, it said.

