GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO to hold special drive in Kochi

Published - July 07, 2024 12:46 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Kochi, will hold a month-long drive from July 8 to help pensioners update their life certificates at their doorstep.

Officials from the organisation will visit pensioners or their family members at their homes for digital updation and assistance. They will guide them through the entire process, according to an official release.

The EPFO is reaching out to pensioners who could not update their life certificates for three years or more under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995, it said.

Related Topics

Kochi / pension and welfare

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.