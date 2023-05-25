ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO outreach programme on May 29

May 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct a district outreach programme called ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ (PF Near You) at ESSIA Hall, Edayar Industrial Area, Muppathadam from 10 a.m. on May 29. It is an opportunity to redress grievances as also to share information with employers and employees. Members, employers, and employees desirous of taking part in the programme should register with relevant details by mailing at ro.kochi@epfindia.gov.in or by sending a letter to EPFO, Regional Office, Kaloor, Kochi.

