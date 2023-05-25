EPFO outreach programme on May 29

May 25, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - KOCHI

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will conduct a district outreach programme called ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ (PF Near You) at ESSIA Hall, Edayar Industrial Area, Muppathadam from 10 a.m. on May 29. It is an opportunity to redress grievances as also to share information with employers and employees. Members, employers, and employees desirous of taking part in the programme should register with relevant details by mailing at ro.kochi@epfindia.gov.in or by sending a letter to EPFO, Regional Office, Kaloor, Kochi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.