EPFO notifies online facility for validation of higher pension  

January 25, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The facility, available at EPFO unified member portal, is for those who retired prior to September 1, 2014

The Hindu Bureau

The Regional Commissioner, Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Kochi, has notified the online facility for filing applications for validation of higher pension option already exercised by employees while in service.

This is for those who retired prior to September 1, 2014. The facility is available at the EPFO unified member portal, said a communication from the EPFO office here.

The notification has been made in keeping with the Supreme Court verdict on November 4, 2022 with relation to retirement prior to September 1, 2014. The applications must contain the following for evidence and for further processing: proof of joint option under para 26(6) of the EPF scheme duly verified by the employer; proof of joint option under proviso to erstwhile para 11(3) duly verified by the employer; proof of remittance in provident fund on actual wages exceeding the prevalent wage ceiling of ₹5,000/₹6,500; and written refusal of the Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner or any other higher authority of the EPFO to such request/remittance.

Pensioners can submit applications to validate their options through the link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

