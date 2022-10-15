EPFO members demand hike in monthly pension

Demand to raise amount from ₹1,000 to ₹9,000, including dearness allowance

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 15, 2022 19:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17th State meet of the Provident Fund Pensioners’ Association here on Saturday urged the Union government and the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to increase the minimum monthly pension from the present ₹1,000 to ₹9,000, including dearness allowance.

The pensioners alleged that the authorities had not rendered justice to hundreds who had served the country in various roles. They also called upon the authorities to implement better medical facilities for them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The State meet demanded restoration of the benefit of return of capital and railway concession for senior citizens. The co-ordination committee of the national-level provident fund pension organisations has decided to organise national conventions and a Parliament march in November-December.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app