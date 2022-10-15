EPFO members demand hike in monthly pension

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17th State meet of the Provident Fund Pensioners’ Association here on Saturday urged the Union government and the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to increase the minimum monthly pension from the present ₹1,000 to ₹9,000, including dearness allowance.

The pensioners alleged that the authorities had not rendered justice to hundreds who had served the country in various roles. They also called upon the authorities to implement better medical facilities for them.

The State meet demanded restoration of the benefit of return of capital and railway concession for senior citizens. The co-ordination committee of the national-level provident fund pension organisations has decided to organise national conventions and a Parliament march in November-December.