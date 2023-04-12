ADVERTISEMENT

EPFO clarifies on submission of joint option form for higher pension

April 12, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that the online portal will allow members/employees and pensioners to submit joint option form for higher pension irrespective of keeping the proof of permission under para 26(6) of EPS Scheme 1952 window as ‘blank’. It is informed that non-submission of proof of permission under para 26(6) of EPS Scheme 1952 will not create any hindrance to online submission for the time being, said a communication from the Regional PF Commissioner, Ernakulam.

