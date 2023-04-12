HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

EPFO clarifies on submission of joint option form for higher pension

April 12, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has clarified that the online portal will allow members/employees and pensioners to submit joint option form for higher pension irrespective of keeping the proof of permission under para 26(6) of EPS Scheme 1952 window as ‘blank’. It is informed that non-submission of proof of permission under para 26(6) of EPS Scheme 1952 will not create any hindrance to online submission for the time being, said a communication from the Regional PF Commissioner, Ernakulam.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.