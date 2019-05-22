Environmental damage greater in CRZ-1: AAP leader

Construction activity over the bund across the Chilavannoor lake for Kochi Corporation’s walkway-cum-cycle-track project has been stopped since March after the district administration issued a stop memo, after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and socio-political and environmental activists approached the High Court of Kerala.

“There was no need for the bund at all, if the aim was to build an elevated walkway,” says Thrikkakara mandalam convenor of AAP Foji John.

No such bund was built even for the 4-km-long railway overbridge built over the backwaters at Vallarpadam. The civic body seems to have shunned an earlier proposal to tidy the waterbody for boating and to have a lotus pond, under the Padmasarovaram project, he adds.

Citing the Supreme Court order for the demolition of five apartment complexes built in violation of norms in CRZ-3, he says the walkway project in CRZ-1 will cause far more environmental damage.