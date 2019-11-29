Environment panel gets complaints about quarries

People from Kalloorkkadu and Thirumaradi in Muvattupuzha taluk; Poothrukka and Kizhakkambalam in Kunnathunad taluk, and Karukutty in Angamaly taluk turned up before the State Legislative Assembly Committee on Environment on Thursday with complaints against quarries.

The public hearing held here was led by committee chairman Mullakkara Ratnakaran. The committee comprises M. Vincent, Anil Akkara, K. Babu, O.R. Kelu, and K.V. Vijayadas. It asked the District Collector to give a report in a week’s time on the alleged collapse of the house of Josemon, a resident of Karukutty, owing to the functioning of a quarry in the vicinity.

In the afternoon, the committee visited quarries and stone units at Airapuram in Mazhuvannoor and Illithode in Malayattoor and interacted with operators and employees there.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ratnakaran said there was increased anxiety among people over the functioning of quarries and stone crushers in the wake of floods. “A good 40% of complaints pertain to these. That is precisely why the committee is focused on gathering scientific information so as to allay people’s fears,” he added.

According to him, stone extraction should be done without affecting the construction sector and tilting environmental balance. “For this to happen, all departments should work in close coordination. Unfortunately, accurate data are not available with officials. Court cases won by quarry owners should be studied. At the same time, stone crusher units with favourable court orders should not be allowed to violate the law,” he said.

The committee asked the departments of Mining and Geology, Irrigation, Industry, Health, police, Forest and Ground Water, and the Pollution Control Board to forward their suggestions and recommendations on the functioning of quarries and crushers at the earliest. The committee intends to submit its report in the next Assembly session.