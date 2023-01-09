Environment compensation not required in Maradu demolition debris removal case: PCB

January 09, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that the contractor engaged for the removal of debris from the site of demolition of four apartment complexes need not be levied any environment compensation as there were no lapses in the work assigned to the agency.

In the latest report filed by the board before the Southern Bench of the tribunal in Ernakulam, the Chief Environmental Engineer, Ernakulam, said the service provider had disposed of around 69, 600 tonnes of debris. The environment compensation calculated as per the above approved procedure of the Central Pollution Control Board is nil. The only shortcoming noticed is that the Maradu Municipality had not submitted any prior action plan for the removal of debris from the demolition sites, it said.

The Bench, which took suo motu notice of media reports on lapses in waste disposal, had asked the board to assess the environmental compensation for shortcomings noticed in debris removal as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

The board had inspected sites including Maalikampeedika, Varapuzha, Madavana, Irumpanam, and Palluruthy and found that the debris was used for land development and sub surface road filling by the service provider. It was not used for any illegal activities. The contractor had transferred the debris from the demolition sites and managed it without causing any harm to the environment, though the municipality or the service provider had not submitted any action plan to the board prior to the demolition, it said.

