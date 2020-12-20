Entreprises that mushroomed during the lockdown

Sheena Sebastian and her friend at their mushroom cultivation unit in Chendamangalam near Kochi.

Mushroom cultivation gives women source of income and opportunity to come together

With the COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of women found solace in new enterprises that have not only developed as sources of income but also as opportunities for coming together.

Pushpa Latha Santosh in Ramamangalam panchayat in Ernakulam said she had been engaged in cultivating mushrooms even before the lockdown came into effect in March. Activity was restricted, but it was a means of supporting the family, she said on Saturday. Once the lockdown began and economic activities were constrained, she decided to get help from her friends and to make more elaborate arrangements for mushroom cultivation, she said.

Sheena Sebastian in Chendamangalam too had been engaged in cultivating mushrooms since 2014. But, it was during the lockdown that she got help from friends and expanded the work.

The Kudumbashree Mission has played a big role in helping out with supplies of seeds and supporting the entrepreneurs during the lockdown. An official of the Mission said on Saturday that around 140 units of women under various groups were active in mushroom cultivation in the district at present.

Ms. Santosh said there was no problem in marketing mushrooms as people mostly bought them from the production centres. Ms. Sebastian said there was great demand for the produce as people considered mushrooms a source of nutrients that helped boost health.