Entreprises that mushroomed during the lockdown

With the COVID-19 lockdown, hundreds of women found solace in new enterprises that have not only developed as sources of income but also as opportunities for coming together.
Pushpa Latha Santosh in Ramamangalam panchayat in Ernakulam said she had been engaged in cultivating mushrooms even before the lockdown came into effect in March. Activity was restricted, but it was a means of supporting the family, she said on Saturday. Once the lockdown began and economic activities were constrained, she decided to get help from her friends and to make more elaborate arrangements for mushroom cultivation, she said.
Sheena Sebastian in Chendamangalam too had been engaged in cultivating mushrooms since 2014. But, it was during the lockdown that she got help from friends and expanded the work.
The Kudumbashree Mission has played a big role in helping out with supplies of seeds and supporting the entrepreneurs during the lockdown. An official of the Mission said on Saturday that around 140 units of women under various groups were active in mushroom cultivation in the district at present.
Ms. Santosh said there was no problem in marketing mushrooms as people mostly bought them from the production centres. Ms. Sebastian said there was great demand for the produce as people considered mushrooms a source of nutrients that helped boost health.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath