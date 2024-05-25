ADVERTISEMENT

Entrepreneurs from Kerala attend ‘Coffee Pe Charcha’ session

Published - May 25, 2024 01:01 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Entrepreneurs from across Kerala attended ‘Coffee Pe Charcha’ session on May 24 (Friday) organised by the Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Kerala, featuring industry veteran C. Padmakumar, special officer at Kerala Medical Technology Consortium.

Mr. Padmakumar spoke of his entrepreneurial journey during his tenure at Terumo Penpol. His reflections on the strategic partnership with Japanese counterparts and the transformative impact it had on the firm’s trajectory provided valuable lessons in resilience, adaptability, and strategic decision-making for the entrepreneurs.

He spoke on the inherent potential of the State’s healthcare sector, with a special focus on assistive technology. He also addresed eye care, hearing, locomotor and neurological disabilities, and geriatric care and cited the need to harness the State’s robust research centres to foster collaborative efforts across industries. Moreover, the pivotal role of innovation in addressing critical societal needs was highlighted.

Mr. Padmakumar also shed light on the prospects of the State’s medical device industry, notably in sectors like medical rubber and medical electronics.

