Entrance exam candidates, teacher go into quarantine

A teacher of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, Panangad, and a few students who wrote an entrance exam there have been asked to go into quarantine after one student, who appeared for the exam, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The student, a native of Ernakulam, had appeared for the entrance exam for a postgraduate course held on June 27. She, along with others, attended the exam held at a classroom on the School of Management and Enterprises campus of the university.

B. Manojkumar, Registrar of the University, said the Panangad police had sought the details of the students who appeared for the exam and the teachers who supervised it. The details of the students and teachers were provided to the police, he said.

The examination was conducted by following physical-distancing norms and only 20 students were allotted to the classroom. A few of the applicants didn’t turn up for the exam. Thermal scanning was performed and sanitisers provided for the candidates. The invigilator had used gloves and wore face mask besides using sanitisers, said a faculty member of the university.

The classrooms of the university, which remained closed for long, were opened for the conduct of the entrance exams. After the developments, the classroom where the exam was conducted was sanitised, he said.

Besides the Panangad campus, the university had conducted entrance exams at SRV High School, Ernakulam, where students from other States appeared.