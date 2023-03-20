Enterprise Development Centre to be opened on Tuesday

March 20, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala’s first Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) will be opened on Tuesday. The facility, near Angamaly, is being introduced by Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED). Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the centre at Inkel Towers-1.

Roji M. John, MLA, will inaugurate the EDC’s Incubation and Co-working Space. EDC’s website and Business Growth Programme will be formally opened by Suman Billa, principal secretary, industries and Norka, said a communication here. An exhibition of products by research institutions and entrepreneurs will be inaugurated by S. Harikishore, director, department of industries and commerce.

The inauguration will be followed by a roundtable conference on regional-level ecosystem development, industry/academia collaboration and skilling. The session is expected to facilitate personalised interaction with government officials, subject-matter experts, academic/research institutions with entrepreneurs.

The EDC has been conceived to provide services for human resources development in the field of entrepreneurship development. With its focus on building innovative next-generation MSMEs and small businesses, the centre will provide support to conventional businesses seeking technology adoption, high-value opportunities, and the application of knowledge systems in select sectors.

There will also be a display of technology and products by universities and research institutions and a session on success stories. KIED is an autonomous State-level institute promoted by the Department of Industries and Commerce.