Entering into the spirit of democracy

Electorate along coastal belt beats pandemic blues as they vote in large numbers

It was an hour since the voting had started and as he emerged from the polling booth at ALPS in the coastal panchayat of Mulavukad after casting his vote, M.K. Nishad, a casual worker, had a smile on his face.

“There was social distancing but no delay. It was far smoother than I had expected,” he said with the mask firmly in place. Having dropped in at the booth, K.B. Sunil, the LDF candidate from ward 3, was relieved that the pandemic hasn’t kept voters away.

A few kilometres away at the toll plaza along the Container Terminal Road, 55-year-old Elsy, though, had no change in routine as she swept the plaza premises. Having to wait to cast her vote, she, however, wasn’t bothered as the company had assured her a voting break.

Beyond the second Goshree Bridge at a booth in the famed Vallarpadam Basilica, Thresya, an 85-year-old bent over by frailties of age, however, was in no mood to wait. “She never misses her vote and insists on voting early,” said Binthi, her younger relative who accompanied the octogenarian to the booth.

A little away at the St. Joseph LPS set amidst lush surroundings and waterbodies, 50-year-old Daisy was sitting alone waiting for voting to get under way after being delayed by a snag to the voting machine. For her, the polling was about the construction of a ring bund to protect her property, along with many others along the waterfront, from inundating during every high tide.

Large stretches along the route to Puthuvype in Elamkunnapuzha panchayat were isolated, a far cry from the pre-pandemic times when the streets roiled with public protests against the IOC LPG bottling plant. In the Puthuvype UPS abutting the police barricaded area where the prohibition orders are still in place, heavy polling was progressing. “The bottling plant may be an issue perhaps in wards 20 and 23 and nowhere else,” observed Josy P. Thomas, district president of the Youth Front.

A deserted tea shop

Right next to the school, 65-year-old Babu cut a desolate figure in his deserted teashop. Though the booths were teeming with voters, he hardly had any business reminding him that things haven’t changed much since the pandemic forced the closure of his three-year-old shop ten months ago.

Away in the neighbouring Njarakkal panchayat even as polling was progressing in the Little Flower High School, E.T. Champachan was still fuming about the local Congress leadership for ‘surrendering’ the fifth ward, a bastion of the party for over six decades, to a UDF ally, the Kerala Congress (Joseph). “The UDF candidate will end up third since the Joseph group hardly had anyone to hold even a decent campaign,” he said justifying his decision to quit as Congress block vice-president and openly work for the rebel Congress candidate.

The mood in the Congress camp in the neighbouring Nayarambalam seemed not much different. “We could have dislodged the LDF and swept the panchayat if not for the bad choice of candidates. Now, we will not only lose but the BJP will eat into a share of our votes as well,” said Sadanandan, an openly hostile Congress activist, standing outside the Devi Vilasam LPS.

In contrast, Joseph Basil, an Independent candidate fighting his maiden contest in ward 8 in the neighbouring Edavanakkad panchayat, was at peace with himself watching the fast progressing polling at St. Ambrose LPS. “I chose to contest respecting the sentiments of my well-wishers,” he said about his prospects.

Picturesque settings

The polling booths at Pallathangulankara Bhagavathy Temple Dewasom School in Kuzhipilly panchayat should perhaps go down as one of the most picturesque. Shaded by large trees and dotted with white sand, the spacious school courtyard offered the perfect setting to just hang around even if the queue was long, though it wasn’t.

In comparison, the polling booths at St. George LPS, Chakkarakkadavu, at Cherai in the neighbouring Pallippuram panchayat was cramped, and outside in his wheelchair was K.P. Suresh, a differently abled lottery vendor, buoyed to have sold a few tickets to voters. “I have never missed voting in a single election,” said the 58-year-old who was eager to show YouTube videos of his performances in a popular television comedy show.

High turnout

The electorate along the coastal belt in the district beat pandemic blues as they voted in large numbers pushing the average polling percentage to the high 70s as per the initial estimates of the Election Commission.

Voting was held to 143 wards across eight major coastal panchayats accounting for a combined electorate of 1.80 lakh.