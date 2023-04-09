‘Ente Keralam’ celebrations conclude in Kochi

April 09, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - KOCHI

The eight-day ‘Ente Keralam’ celebrations to mark the second anniversary of the State government with an exhibition and a series of development seminars concluded here on Saturday. Literary critic M.K. Sanu inaugurated the valedictory function at Marine Drive. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve presided.

A seminar on the economic development of the State and the role of cooperatives was one of the key events on Saturday. M. Ramanunny, director of the Agricultural Cooperative Staff Training Institute, delivered the keynote address at the seminar. He said cooperatives had played a central role in Kerala emerging at the top of the list of states for its achievements in social and economic development. He also said that cooperative institutions should work closely with local government bodies. District collector N.S.K. Umesh was among those who were present at the occasion.