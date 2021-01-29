Ensuring pandemic protocol in hostels an uphill task for Cusat

Kochi

29 January 2021 01:09 IST

Varsity announces break for offline sessions as students, staff contract COVID-19

For the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), ensuring pandemic protocol in hostels is turning out to be a challenge.

The varsity has announced a break for the offline sessions that resumed on January 4 after nearly 15 students and 10 teaching and non-teaching staff had tested positive.

The postgraduate batches were asked to attend the classes initially.

“Their offline exams that began on January 6 got over on Wednesday. The lab sessions will resume in the first week of February. A disinfection process of classrooms and labs will be carried out as per the pandemic protocol before resuming the sessions again,” said K.N. Madhusoodanan, Vice Chancellor.

The authorities were finding it difficult to maintain the safety protocol and guidelines that include physical distancing and break-the-chain initiative in hostels round-the-clock.

“Directions have been issued to step up vigil in hostels in view of the current situation. The monitoring has been stepped up, especially during night hours,” said Prof. Madhusoodanan.

Hostel inmates have been told to be careful while venturing out in daytime. They have been asked to wear masks and use sanitisers to avoid the risk of getting infected.

Hostel wardens have been advising students to restrict their movement outside hostels as students often visit eateries and other spots outside the campus.

Online academic sessions will continue as planned earlier in spite of the temporary break for classroom sessions.

The varsity had decided to go ahead with the blended learning and teaching mode even before resuming offline sessions in the first week of January. The mix of offline and online classes will remain till further notice as the pandemic situation has not improved in the State.

An assessment of expanding the scope of offline sessions had taken a hit following the gradual increase in the number of students who had tested positive in two weeks after classes were resumed.

The hostels will not be able to accommodate students more than the carrying capacity allowed as per the pandemic protocol.