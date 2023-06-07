ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure Theyyam organisers not violate law, HC tells govt.

June 07, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to file a statement on the steps taken by the Kannur District Collector to ensure that organisers of the Theechamundi Theyyam being performed in northern districts do not violate any law by allowing children to participate in the ritual.

The Bench passed the order when a public interest litigation filed by Disha, an NGO, seeking a directive to the organisers not to allow children to participate in the ritual came up for hearing.

The petitioner said the ritualistic dance performance, also known as Ottakolam Theyyam, organised by the Chirakkal Kovilakam and the Chirakkal Temple Trust in connection with the temple festival involved children being thrown on to the embers a minimum of 101 times.

The petitioner alleged that the practice adversely affected the well-being of the participant children, apart from affecting their right to life. Putting children through dangerous or demeaning rituals would  have a scarring effect on their psyche.

The petitioner also pointed out that the children selected to perform the Theyyam dance often belonged to the marginalised Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

