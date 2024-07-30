Ensure that no additional fittings are used in transport and tourist vehicles, Kerala HC tells MVD

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to take necessary steps to ensure that transport and tourist vehicles brought for getting fitness certificates are not fitted with unauthorised lights or other extra fittings.

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Harisankar V. Menon passed the directive when a suo motu case registered in connection with the use of unauthorised lights, name boards and the State emblem came up for hearing.

The court also directed the MVD to ensure that colour photographs of the body of the vehicles, their passenger compartments and driver cabins were included in the files relating to the fitness certificate. When these vehicles were on road and later found to have fitted with additional lights or other fittings, proceedings, including cancellation of fitness certificate, should be initiated against the vehicle owner.

Extra power sources

The court also ordered that during inspection of the vehicles brought for registration, the MVD officials should check whether additional wirings were done and whether any alternative power generation devices such as inverter with battery were placed in the luggage compartments. While inspecting four-wheelers and three wheelers, they should ensure that wide tyres that protruded out, posing danger to the safety of other road users, were not used.

Counsel for the Union government submitted that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had issued an office memorandum for preventing unauthorised use of the State emblem in vehicles used by persons other than constitutional dignitaries/authorities.

The court asked the Centre to inform the court about the measures taken to prevent the misuse of the State emblem and Ashoka Chakra on the vehicles.

Jeep of accused

The court also ordered that the jeep driven by Akash Thillenkeri, an accused in the murder of Youth Congress worker S.P. Shuhaib of Mattannur in Kannur, should not be returned and that it should be produced forthwith before the magistrate court cornered for initiating prosecution proceedings against its owner and driver under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and rules.

