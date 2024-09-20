Ensure that donor rooms at Sabarimala are not misused, Kerala HC tells TDB

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to conduct periodic inspections at the pilgrim centres at Sabarimala Sannidhanam to ensure that the passes for donor rooms are not misused.

The Bench led by Justice Anil K. Narendran passed the directive recently when it was brought to its notice that certain individuals/organisations which had donated money for constructing rooms at pilgrim centres were offering accommodation in their donor rooms to pilgrims, through WhatsApp groups, Facebook groups, and so on, after collecting money.

With donations

The court noted that the pilgrim centres at Sabarimala Sannidhanam were constructed on the land leased out to the Travancore Devaswom Board with donations from the devotees for providing amenities to the pilgrims. In respect of each donor rooms, individual agreements had been entered into between the TDB and the respective donors. As per the agreement, donors can avail themselves of free stay for five days in their respective donor rooms (two days each during Mandalam and Makaravilakku seasons and one day during Vishu festival). In addition, the donors can stay in their respective donor rooms for 10 days a year on payment of the prescribed amount. For availing themselves of this facility, the respective donors will have to inform the Executive Officer, Sabarimala, either by e-mail or through post, two weeks in advance.

Impermissible

The court made it clear that offering accommodation in donor rooms to other pilgrims by donors after collecting money from them are legally impermissible at Sabarimala, which is a special security zone.

The court ordered that the Vigilance wing headed by the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer shall conduct periodical inspections at the pilgrim centres at Sannidhanam to ensure that the donor passes issued by the Executive Officer, Sabarimala, were not misused by the respective donors.

