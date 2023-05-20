ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure measures are in place to check air, water pollution from burnt waste at Brahmapuram: NGT

May 20, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOCHI

The tribunal made the observation while considering a report on proposed action plan to check possibility of contaminated ash percolating into Chitrapuzha

The Hindu Bureau

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has asked the departments concerned to make a concerted effort to ensure that the health of the citizens is not affected by air and water-borne diseases owing to the presence of toxic waste at the Brahmapuram dump yard following the massive fire on March 2.

The Southern Bench of the tribunal made the observation while considering a report filed by the Additional Chief Secretary, Local Self-Government department on the proposed action plan to check the possibility of contaminated ash percolating into the nearby Chitrapuzha.

The authorities had proposed three plans as an urgent measure to prevent the contamination of water sources in the monsoon period. The report said that the District Disaster Management Authority has proposed construction of restraining bunds within the channel of Chitrapuzha River near the jetty area to check the flow of water mixed with toxic ash to the downstream of the river.

The solution involved construction of a primary clarifier (first protective barrier with restraining bunds), which would ensure separation of burnt ash. A secondary bund would be constructed downstream of the first bund and the water will be exposed to phytoplasma plants that would feed on the dissolved ash and heavy metals to further purify the water before letting it down to the river, it said.

The tribunal pointed out that the process of constructing clarifiers would only reduce the toxicity of the water. It also directed the Additional Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report on the waste management at Brahmapuram up to now and also the plans ahead.

