Ensure electrical safety before resuming operations, firms told

Shops and establishments and offices should ensure electrical safety besides disinfection before resuming operations after the lockdown, warned Fire and Rescue Services Department.

Shifting to high electrical load all of a sudden after a prolonged closure could be a strain on the electrical circuit, triggering fire accidents.

“Besides, there is the risk of electrical circuits being damaged by rodents, which could also lead to fire mishaps. So, it is better to ensure electrical safety before resuming operations,” said K.K. Shiju, Regional Fire Officer.

Overworking of electrical appliances such as air conditioners owing to extreme heat could also stretch the electrical circuits, especially aged ones. Electrical short circuits remain the primary cause of fire mishaps like the ones reported at Kalamassery where a two-storey textile shop-cum-godown was destroyed recently and the fire breakout in a high-rise in SmartCity at Kakkanad.

“Proper maintenance of the fire fighting system in apartments and high-rises is crucial to avoid fire accidents. Our focus on frequent training of occupants and security personnel of flats and apartments in operating basic fire fighting equipment has helped to avoid many mishaps,” said A.S. Jojy, District Fire Officer.

Proper waste disposal and dumping, keeping escape routes and stairwells clear of obstacles and emergency lighting are also critical in containing the fire and rescuing people trapped inside buildings on fire. The stairs at the textile shop at Kalamasserry were found so clogged with materials, making life difficult for fire fighters.

Many apartments and flat complexes are notorious for dumping inflammable objects and debris from maintenance works and shifting of residents in basements or under staircases or on rooftops, turning buildings into a tinderbox in the event of a fire breakout. The All Kerala Flat and Apartment Owners Apex Association is set to issue an intimation to all its members against such practices.

“Such a scenario can be avoided if the apartment associations are vigilant. For instance, removal of all debris from the building should be set as a precondition for clearing the final payment to the agency contracted for maintenance works and painting. Besides, turning basements and stairwells into dumping yards also run the danger of converting them into safe habitat for reptiles and mosquitoes during monsoon,” said V.S. Somanathan, general secretary of the association.