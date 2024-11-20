ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure credibility of media, says Minister

Published - November 20, 2024 01:28 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education R. Bindu said here on Tuesday (November 19) that the media should not fabricate stories as it would erode public confidence in them.

Such a trend has to be condemned, she said at the convocation and presentation of media awards at the Kerala Media Academy here. She blamed the corporate media for aiding the interests of the wealthy and fostering consumer culture in society.

The Minister stressed the need to ensure the representation of members of SC/ST communities in the media sector as their issues had not received due attention in the media landscape. R.S. Babu, chairman of the academy, presided.

