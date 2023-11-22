ADVERTISEMENT

Ensure communal amity, says Minority Commission

November 22, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

Three complaints settled at State Commission for Minorities sitting

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Minorities settled three complaints that were received at a sitting of the Commission in Kochi on Wednesday. A.A. Rasheed, Chairman of the Commission, said that complaints raised by members of minority communities would be addressed effectively.

The Commission Chairman also ordered that steps be adopted to ensure communal amity. The direction came following a complaint raised by a person from Mattancherry on the issue of social media platforms being used to spread messages that could harm amity among various communities and a report of the District Police Chief (Kochi City), said a press release.

The Commission will also organise a programme on December 18, the International Day for Minorities, to inform the public of the activities of the Commission, the release added.

