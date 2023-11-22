HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ensure communal amity, says Minority Commission

Three complaints settled at State Commission for Minorities sitting

November 22, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Commission for Minorities settled three complaints that were received at a sitting of the Commission in Kochi on Wednesday. A.A. Rasheed, Chairman of the Commission, said that complaints raised by members of minority communities would be addressed effectively.

The Commission Chairman also ordered that steps be adopted to ensure communal amity. The direction came following a complaint raised by a person from Mattancherry on the issue of social media platforms being used to spread messages that could harm amity among various communities and a report of the District Police Chief (Kochi City), said a press release.

The Commission will also organise a programme on December 18, the International Day for Minorities, to inform the public of the activities of the Commission, the release added.

Related Topics

Kochi / social issues (general) / minority group

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.