Ensure cables do not endanger road users, says Road Safety Authority

July 06, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

All firms that pull overhead cables must ensure that they are tagged together and tied at least 5.50 metres above the ground to prevent accidents involving pedestrians and motorists, it was decided at a meeting of the Ernakulam District Road Safety Authority (RSA) that was convened here on Thursday by the District Collector.

This followed a complaint by a person from Edavanakkad who along with his son sustained injuries while riding a two-wheeler in an accident caused by stay wires of overhead cables of a TV network. The KSEB, BSNL, and private firms which pull such cables must ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists.

The RSA directed the Angamaly municipality to take steps to prevent traffic hold-ups in the town. It also decided to ready road divider and pedestrian crossing lines on the Varapuzha bridge-Cheranalloor Junction stretch that had been declared as an accident-prone ‘black spot’ by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The authority directed the NHAI not to allow haphazard parking of lorries near the Kumbalam toll plaza and instructed Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to place a speed-breaker in front of St. Teresa’s College. Furthermore, no-parking boards will be installed on Padamukal-Civil Station Link Road to prevent accidents.

The Motor Vehicles department (MVD) was directed to convene a meeting to ensure that passengers who availed themselves of pre-paid auto service were not charged beyond the prescribed fare. Many road safety augmenting measures too were discussed. Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer G. Anantakrishnan and officials of the police, NHAI, CSML, and civic agencies attended.

