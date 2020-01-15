Ensure additional hydrants for water tankers: legislative panel

The Legislative Committee on Petitions has entrusted the district administration with the task of setting up additional hydrants under the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) immediately to provide water to private water tankers in Ernakulam under the ‘Operation Pure Water’ initiative.

The committee led by K.B. Ganesh Kumar, MLA, told the District Collector at its sitting held here on Monday that the administrative sanction for setting up additional hydrants at Aluva and Maradu supply points of the authority could be given by invoking relevant provisions under the Disaster Management Act. The committee would intervene to speed up the release of ₹80-lakh assistance for the project. The District Collector has been asked to implement the recommendation without delay.

The ‘Operation Pure Water initiative’ was launched after the committee came down heavily on private water tankers for collecting water from illegal sources like quarries at its sitting held here on December 5.

It had also directed the authorities to ensure that water was taken from the supply points and hydrants of KWA.

Mr. Ganesh Kumar said that there was no going back on the panel’s earlier decision that private water tankers should collect drinking water provided by the KWA alone and not draw water from any other sources.

The committee had suggested enhanced surveillance and surprise checks by officials representing the police, Regional Transport Office, Pollution Control Board, Food Safety and Health departments to ensure that tankers were supplying quality water to users.

The panel had suggested that separate arrangements had to be made for supplying water to hospitals and ships.

Token system would be introduced for supplying water to tankers. Stringent action would be taken against operators if they were supplying lesser quantity of water than what was assured to the consumer, the panel said.