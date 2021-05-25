Enriching minds in pandemic times through home delivery of books

Ernakulam District Library Council reaches out to COVID patients, those in quarantine

The ravages of COVID-19 has not diminished any bit the love for the written word. In fact, more and more people are finding solace and companionship in books.

The demand for books in COVID-19 isolation and quarantine had been sufficient to prompt the Ernakulam District Library Council to launch home delivery of books through a group of volunteers who are part of the ‘Akshara Sainyam’ or the Army of Letters.

About 20% of the 480 libraries in the district, which are affiliated to the Library Council, have started delivery of books to homes where there are COVID-19 patients or those who are in quarantine, said M.R. Surendran, president of the Ernakulam District Library Council on Tuesday. He said that more and more libraries are coming forward to implement the scheme, in which members of the ‘Akshara Sainyam’ also double up as volunteers helping out COVID-19 patients by supplying food, medicines and other necessities.

Volunteers are aged between 18 and 40 and there has been enthusiastic response from young people to join the group, Mr. Surendran added.

Libraries can be contacted by those in need of books and volunteers will deliver books on their doorsteps. Books are sanitised both before delivery and when they are taken back.

Secretary of the Kanayannur Taluk Library Council D.R. Rajesh said that volunteers have been making the venture a success. Youth volunteers, besides delivering and collecting books, are also involved in the operations of rapid response teams at ward level working to help COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine.

P.M. Balakrishnan, advisor and long-term associate of the Kairali Vayanasala in Vazhakkala, said that the library membership has been growing and there are around 1,000 members and about 12,000 books in the library. Members of the ‘Akshara Sainyam’ have begun to deliver books to people in quarantine and the operations have been successful so far. The library has been engaged in holding online book appreciation sessions to encourage people to read even during the COVID-19 lockdown, he said.