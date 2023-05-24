Enough Plus One seats in Ernakulam district this year

May 24, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - KOCHI

Admission to Plus One programmes may not be a Herculean task in the new academic year in Ernakulam as the total intake capacity is adequate enough to accommodate all aspirants who became eligible for higher studies after clearing the SSLC examination.

Of the 31,470 students who appeared for the SSLC exam this year, 31,445 became eligible for higher studies. There are around 33,000 seats across various streams and categories for Plus One programmes in the district, according to official sources. The number of students who became eligible for higher studies this time is less compared to the corresponding figure in 2022 (31,780).

Each Plus One batch has an intake capacity of 50. As per official estimates, there are 159 higher secondary schools in the government and aided categories, while the corresponding number of unaided schools is 45. The total intake for the much sought-after Science stream is around 18,000. There are 99 existing batches for the Science stream in the government category. In the aided category, there are 190 batches in the Science stream. The corresponding number in the unaided category is 78.

For Commerce, the total number of batches in government and aided categories is 165. In the aided category, the number of batches for Commerce is 34. For Humanities, there are 30 batches in the government section and 49 in the aided category.

As many as 6,200 seats are available for the Commerce stream under the government and aided merit category. The total intake across all categories in the Humanities stream is 4,150.