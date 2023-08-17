HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enhanced police deployment in public spaces for safety of women, children

Initiative to help take immediate action in crimes committed against women and children besides finding solutions to problems they face in public spaces

August 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women cops in uniforms and plainclothes are being deployed in buses, bus stops, and bus stands as part of an initiative of the city police for enhancing the safety of woman and children.

Women police personnel will be deployed under Kochi City Vanitha cell Inspector and vanitha station Sub Inspector. The initiative is the brainchild of A. Akbar who recently assumed charge as the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

This is expected to help take immediate action in crimes committed against women and children besides finding prompt solutions to problems they face in public spaces. Pink Police will be specially deployed at parks, beaches, bus stops, and bus stations. Besides, popular tourists spots will also have frequent Pink Police patrolling.

Police presence will be ensured near schools and colleges in the mornings and evenings to ensure the safety of students. Special drives will be held in the neighbourhood of educational institutions against the sale of drugs and other addictive substances.

Shops operating in the neighbourhood of educational institutions have been asked to display boards announcing that addictive substances are not sold here.

Mr. Akbar said that officers on foot patrol will be deployed for the safety of tourists at Marine Drive and camera surveillance will be strengthened in the area to prevent crimes. Interceptor vehicles will be deployed in various places across the city for reining in over-speeding buses. Strict action will be taken against such bus operators.

Mr. Akbar warned of invoking stringent measures, including the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against anti-social and violent elements.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.