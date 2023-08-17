Enhanced police deployment in public spaces for safety of women, children

August 17, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Women cops in uniforms and plainclothes are being deployed in buses, bus stops, and bus stands as part of an initiative of the city police for enhancing the safety of woman and children.

Women police personnel will be deployed under Kochi City Vanitha cell Inspector and vanitha station Sub Inspector. The initiative is the brainchild of A. Akbar who recently assumed charge as the District Police Chief (Kochi City).

This is expected to help take immediate action in crimes committed against women and children besides finding prompt solutions to problems they face in public spaces. Pink Police will be specially deployed at parks, beaches, bus stops, and bus stations. Besides, popular tourists spots will also have frequent Pink Police patrolling.

Police presence will be ensured near schools and colleges in the mornings and evenings to ensure the safety of students. Special drives will be held in the neighbourhood of educational institutions against the sale of drugs and other addictive substances.

Shops operating in the neighbourhood of educational institutions have been asked to display boards announcing that addictive substances are not sold here.

Mr. Akbar said that officers on foot patrol will be deployed for the safety of tourists at Marine Drive and camera surveillance will be strengthened in the area to prevent crimes. Interceptor vehicles will be deployed in various places across the city for reining in over-speeding buses. Strict action will be taken against such bus operators.

Mr. Akbar warned of invoking stringent measures, including the Kerala Anti-social Activities (Prevention) Act against anti-social and violent elements.