English to remain medium of instruction for medical education in Kerala

Kerala University of Health Sciences plans to offer Sanksrit classes for BAMS students and Malayalam classes for MBBS students

K S Sudhi KOCHI
November 13, 2022 20:50 IST

English will continue to be the medium of instruction for medical students in Kerala even as Madhya Pradesh is all set to impart medical education in Hindi.

The debate over shifting the medium of medical education to regional languages got a new twist on Saturday with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking the Tamil Nadu government to teach medical and engineering courses in Tamil. Mr. Shah added that many States were offering medical and engineering courses in their mother tongue.

Though English will be the medium of medical education, the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) will offer optional language courses in Sanskrit for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery and and in Malayalam for MBBS students respectively. The programme would be launched shortly with the support of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University and Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, said Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor of the KUHS.

The absence of medical text books in Malayalam was the major impediment in offering Malayalam medical classes. The translation of medical text books might take years to complete. Currently, there were no such plans for the university, he said.

Career prospects

Changing the medium of instruction to Malayalam would hit the career prospects of doctors who might opt for working outside the State and the country. Hence, the university had no such plans, Dr. Kunnummal said.

On the introduction of Sanskrit classes, Dr. Kunnummal said the classical text books of Ayurveda were in Sanskrit. The language was taught during the first year of the course. The programme would help the students improve their language skills and learn the classical texts in Sanskrit itself, he said.

Malayalam course would be offered to help students from the State who were not well versed in the language as well as those from other parts of the country who joined the colleges here. A large number of non-Keralites studying in the colleges here needed to learn the regional language for communicating with the patients. The Malayalam course would help improve their communication skills, which would be beneficial to them and the patients, he said.

