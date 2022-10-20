Engineers to ensure scientific management of solid waste

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 20, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government will appoint solid waste management engineers in all municipalities to ensure scientific processing of solid waste.

The written exam for selecting the personnel has been complete and the authorities hope to appoint them by November. Those having B. Tech in Civil Engineering or M. Tech in Civil Engineering or Environmental Studies have been considered for the post, according to a release.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The engineers are expected to provide technical support to the municipalities. The appointment is for a period of one year under the Kerala Solid Waste Management project. The interview will be conducted on the basis of the list of candidates prepared at district-level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app