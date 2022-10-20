Engineers to ensure scientific management of solid waste

The government will appoint solid waste management engineers in all municipalities to ensure scientific processing of solid waste.

The written exam for selecting the personnel has been complete and the authorities hope to appoint them by November. Those having B. Tech in Civil Engineering or M. Tech in Civil Engineering or Environmental Studies have been considered for the post, according to a release.

The engineers are expected to provide technical support to the municipalities. The appointment is for a period of one year under the Kerala Solid Waste Management project. The interview will be conducted on the basis of the list of candidates prepared at district-level.