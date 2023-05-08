Enforcement squad to restart inspections to evict unauthorised bunk shops

May 08, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The enforcement squad constituted under a monitoring committee as per a High Court directive will restart inspections soon to identify unlicensed bunk shops functioning in the city and encroachments by them on footpaths.

The squad will check whether bunk shop owners have renewed their licence for 2023-24 and if their shops are abutting into footpaths causing obstruction to pedestrians. The squad can evict bunk shop operators without valid licence.

Inspections by the squad were suspended in the first week of March as the Kochi Corporation was busy handling issues pertaining to solid waste management. As a result, the it could not spare its staff for the squad.

In order to restart inspections, it has been decided to constitute the squad with permanent members, with three officers each from the Corporation and the police, according to a report filed before the High Court by Adv. K.P. Pradeep, amicus curiae appointed in cases filed by street vendors against the move to evict them.

The squad will evict vendors who are not included in the final list of 2,348 vendors to be rehabilitated, even if they had previously been issued certificates of vending. According to the Corporation Secretary, the Town Vending Committee (TVC) had decided to evict 38 vendors who are illegally doing business in the city.

The squad will also inspect bunk shops functioning on the basis of leases issued by the Cochin Heritage Zone Conservation Society in Fort Kochi and will evict those who have failed to renew leases. The society has issued as many as 34 leases. The squad has been asked to submit inspection reports to the monitoring committee.

A project will be prepared and implemented for ‘Unique Vending Carts’ in the city. Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) had submitted designs of vending carts, but the estimated cost may not be affordable to street vendors. The District Collector told the monitoring committee that he would explore the possibilities of raising funds to financially support vendors for the implementation of the project.

The Corporation Secretary told the monitoring committee that 69 vending zones had been identified.

Meanwhile, the High Court has directed the Corporation Council and the Town Planning Standing Committee to consider the street vending plan approved by the Town Vending Committee and send it to the government for approval and complete the process within five weeks.