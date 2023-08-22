HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Enforcement Directorate questions KPCC president K. Sudhakaran in Monson case

KPCC president tells mediapersons ahead of the questioning that he has nothing to fear as his hands are clean

August 22, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran at its office here in connection with the financial fraud allegedly committed by self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Mr. Sudhakaran appeared at the ED office around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22. The agency is reportedly probing the money-laundering aspects in the case against Monson. The KPCC president told mediapersons ahead of the questioning that he had nothing to fear as his hands were clean. “I have not done anything against the rules. Despite having several opportunities to indulge in corruption during my earlier tenure as Minister of Forest, I have not taken money from anyone or got myself involved in any activity against the law,” he said.

Notice served

The ED is also understood to have served notice on senior police officer G. Lakshman and former police officer S. Surendran in connection with the Monson case.

The State Crime Branch had booked a case following complaints by a few persons that they had handed over large sums of money to Monson on the basis of the assurances given by the three. The Crime Branch is looking into the complaints of financial fraud in the case.

Petitioners’ charge

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Lakshman had secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court following the Crime Branch investigation. Incidentally, the Crime Branch had arrested Mr. Sudhakaran, who was arraigned as the second accused in the case, in June after interrogating him for around eight hours at its Kalamassery office. He was then released on bail. The petitioners alleged that they paid Monson around ₹25 lakh at his house in Kaloor in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.