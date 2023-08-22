Enforcement Directorate questions KPCC president K. Sudhakaran in Monson case

August 22, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran at its office here in connection with the financial fraud allegedly committed by self-styled antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal.

Mr. Sudhakaran appeared at the ED office around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 22. The agency is reportedly probing the money-laundering aspects in the case against Monson. The KPCC president told mediapersons ahead of the questioning that he had nothing to fear as his hands were clean. “I have not done anything against the rules. Despite having several opportunities to indulge in corruption during my earlier tenure as Minister of Forest, I have not taken money from anyone or got myself involved in any activity against the law,” he said.

Notice served

The ED is also understood to have served notice on senior police officer G. Lakshman and former police officer S. Surendran in connection with the Monson case.

The State Crime Branch had booked a case following complaints by a few persons that they had handed over large sums of money to Monson on the basis of the assurances given by the three. The Crime Branch is looking into the complaints of financial fraud in the case.

Petitioners’ charge

Mr. Sudhakaran and Mr. Lakshman had secured anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court following the Crime Branch investigation. Incidentally, the Crime Branch had arrested Mr. Sudhakaran, who was arraigned as the second accused in the case, in June after interrogating him for around eight hours at its Kalamassery office. He was then released on bail. The petitioners alleged that they paid Monson around ₹25 lakh at his house in Kaloor in the presence of Mr. Sudhakaran.