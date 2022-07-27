Kochi

Enforcement Directorate questions CSI bishop

Church of South India Bishop Dharmaraj Rasalam arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office in Kochi on Wednesday to be questioned in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 27, 2022 19:33 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 19:33 IST

Dharmaraj Rasalam, bishop of the South Kerala diocese of the Church of South India (CSI), was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday.

He was questioned in connection with alleged financial dealings related to admissions to Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, Thiruvananthapuram. There were complaints of money laundering and violations related to the handling of foreign exchange against the bishop and a few others.

The bishop presented himself before the investigation agency around 11 a.m. on the day.

